46 cats, kittens rescued from OC apartment

article

Over 40 cats and kittens were seized from an apartment building in Orange County.

On March 7, OC Animal Care responded to an apartment in which a person was hoarding 46 cats and kittens. They say after multiple conversations regarding the cat's living conditions, the owner willingly surrendered the animals.

Once they arrived to the shelter, all cats and kittens were evaluated and cared for. OC Animal Care said most of the cats are young adults and appeared to be in good health.

On March 11, the first 35 of the rescued cats will be available for adoption. OC Animal Care is asking for the community’s help in finding a forever family for each cat.

According to a statement from OC Animal Care officials, in 2022, they responded to multiple incidents that involved animal hoarding, resulting in the impoundment of over 200 animals.

For more information on adopting a cat or kitten visit OC Animal Care online at ocpetinfo.com.



