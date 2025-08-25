405 Freeway: Additional Sepulveda Pass closures begin Tuesday, weekend shutdown set for Sept. 5

405 commuters beware… as Caltrans started work on a multi-million-dollar project along the Sepulveda Pass, additional road closures are in effect for the upcoming weeks.

According to Caltrans, extended weekend lane closures will occur about every two weeks along various sections of the 405 Freeway for approximately 25 weekends.

The work is part of a $143.7 million road improvement and safety project known as the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which stretches from Van Nuys to Westwood. The project is expected to be completed by 2028.

The first weekend closure began at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, blocking three lanes in each direction. All lanes reopened Monday morning.

Overnight closures start Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26, some lanes will be closed during the overnight hours as crews work on the median barriers.

Caltrans said overnight closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and will end by 6 a.m. each morning. Up to two lanes on both the northbound and southbound freeway between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive are expected to be affected.

Extended weekend closure

The next extended weekend closure is set for Friday, Sept. 5. The freeway will be reduced to just three lanes in each direction starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

Below is a list from Caltrans on lane reductions and closures.

Northbound Interstate 405

Northbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes between Santa Monica Boulevard to just north of Sunset Boulevard

Santa Monica Boulevard on-ramp closed

Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp closed

Eastbound and westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramps to northbound I-405 closed

Sunset Boulevard on/off-ramps closed

Sepulveda Boulevard/Moraga Drive off-ramp closed

Southbound Interstate 405

Southbound I-405 will be reduced to three lanes just north of Sunset Boulevard to eastbound Wilshire Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane on/off-ramps closed

Westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405 closed

Alternate Routes for I-405

Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard and north on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to northbound I-405 at Moraga Drive

Sunset Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, west on Santa Monica Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405