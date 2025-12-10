405 Freeway crash: SigAlert issued on Sepulveda Pass during morning rush hour Wednesday

Those commuting on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley are encouraged to leave early after a SigAlert was issued along the Sepulveda Pass during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol closed two southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway where it meets the 101 Freeway due to a crash on the right side at Skirball Center Drive.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed traffic backed up for miles.

It's unclear when the lanes are expected to reopen.