Person trying to nap on ledge causes delays on 405 Freeway for hours before reopening

SkyFOX was over an unusual scene near LAX late Thursday night.

A person apparently started laying down trying to take a nap on the ledge of an overpass at Florence Avenue over the 405 Freeway.

That person even had a blanket and pillow. The California Highway Patrol, Inglewood Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department spent hours trying to get the person down safely.

The person was eventually taken into custody after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The police presence in the area prompted a major backup on the 405 Freeway for multiple hours in the Inglewood area, making it hard for anyone trying to catch a flight at LAX.

It is unknown what prompted the person to try to nap on the ledge in the first place.