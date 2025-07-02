405 Freeway crash: 3 injured in multi-vehicle collision near Brentwood

Three people were injured and a SigAlert was issued following an overnight crash on the 405 Freeway near Brentwood.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center off-ramp.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene, they discovered three vehicles – a semi-truck, a white utility truck, and a gray Jeep – were involved in the collision and were blocking two lanes of the freeway.

Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals. One of the drivers was critically injured, officials said.

Lane closures are expected to remain in effect through the morning rush hour.