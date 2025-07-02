4-year-old girl, uncle seriously injured in Compton hit-and-run crash

The Brief An uncle is in a coma and his four-year-old niece is recovering after a hit-and-run in Compton last Thursday. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark green Toyota 4Runner with license plate 4KHB558. The family is seeking justice and urging anyone with information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.



A family is seeking justice after a hit-and-run driver severely injured an uncle and his young niece in Compton.

What we know:

Walter, 36, is currently in a coma, and his four-year-old niece, Mia, is recuperating from severe lacerations to her face and head.

The incident occurred last Thursday in a Compton restaurant parking lot.

Walter's brother, Mario, witnessed the event, describing a vehicle suddenly crashing into Walter and Mia as Walter attempted to shield his niece.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark green Toyota 4Runner with license plate 4KHB558.

The family has urged anyone with information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.

What they're saying:

Walter's brother, Mario, highlighted his quick thinking, stating, "Yeah, he helped my niece a lot. You know, she didn't get a concussion, she didn't get hurt as bad as... She didn't die."

A family member also described the experience as akin to a horrific movie, saying, "Or a movie, like something that you see, but you never think is gonna happen to your family."

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run incident, you are urged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.