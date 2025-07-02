4-year-old girl, uncle seriously injured in Compton hit-and-run crash
COMPTON, Calif. - A family is seeking justice after a hit-and-run driver severely injured an uncle and his young niece in Compton.
What we know:
Walter, 36, is currently in a coma, and his four-year-old niece, Mia, is recuperating from severe lacerations to her face and head.
The incident occurred last Thursday in a Compton restaurant parking lot.
Walter's brother, Mario, witnessed the event, describing a vehicle suddenly crashing into Walter and Mia as Walter attempted to shield his niece.
The vehicle involved is described as a dark green Toyota 4Runner with license plate 4KHB558.
The family has urged anyone with information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.
What they're saying:
Walter's brother, Mario, highlighted his quick thinking, stating, "Yeah, he helped my niece a lot. You know, she didn't get a concussion, she didn't get hurt as bad as... She didn't die."
A family member also described the experience as akin to a horrific movie, saying, "Or a movie, like something that you see, but you never think is gonna happen to your family."
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run incident, you are urged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.
The Source: Information for this story comes directly from the family of the victims, including an eyewitness account from Walter's brother, Mario. Additional details, such as the description and license plate of the suspect vehicle, were also provided by the family.