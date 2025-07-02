Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old girl, uncle seriously injured in Compton hit-and-run crash

By
Published  July 2, 2025 7:49am PDT
Compton
FOX 11
A man and his little niece are both fighting for their lives at the hospital after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash in Compton

The Brief

    • An uncle is in a coma and his four-year-old niece is recovering after a hit-and-run in Compton last Thursday.
    • The suspect vehicle is described as a dark green Toyota 4Runner with license plate 4KHB558.
    • The family is seeking justice and urging anyone with information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.

COMPTON, Calif. - A family is seeking justice after a hit-and-run driver severely injured an uncle and his young niece in Compton. 

What we know:

Walter, 36, is currently in a coma, and his four-year-old niece, Mia, is recuperating from severe lacerations to her face and head. 

The incident occurred last Thursday in a Compton restaurant parking lot. 

Walter's brother, Mario, witnessed the event, describing a vehicle suddenly crashing into Walter and Mia as Walter attempted to shield his niece.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark green Toyota 4Runner with license plate 4KHB558. 

The family has urged anyone with information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.

What they're saying:

Walter's brother, Mario, highlighted his quick thinking, stating, "Yeah, he helped my niece a lot. You know, she didn't get a concussion, she didn't get hurt as bad as... She didn't die."

A family member also described the experience as akin to a horrific movie, saying, "Or a movie, like something that you see, but you never think is gonna happen to your family." 

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run incident, you are urged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The Source: Information for this story comes directly from the family of the victims, including an eyewitness account from Walter's brother, Mario. Additional details, such as the description and license plate of the suspect vehicle, were also provided by the family.

