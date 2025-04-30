4 wanted by FBI for allegedly stealing over $200K in EBT funds last seen in Southern California

article

The Brief Four individuals, Ilie-Sebastian-Laur Vasilescu, Birdal Osman, Silviu-Florin Spiridon, and Bogdan Adrian Purgariu, are wanted for allegedly defrauding recipients of a federal benefits program. The suspects reportedly used small skimming devices and cameras to intercept data and PIN numbers from victims' EBT cards. The suspects allegedly installed skimming devices on point of sale terminals in California to access EBT card funds unlawfully.



The FBI is actively searching for four men last seen in Southern California who are accused of stealing over $200,000 in EBT funds from more than 300 victims.

What we know:

The FBI has identified four men wanted for their alleged involvement in a scheme to defraud recipients of a federal benefits program.

Ilie-Sebastian-Laur Vasilescu, Birdal Osman, Silviu-Florin Spiridon, and Bogdan Adrian Purgariu are accused of orchestrating a scheme to defraud recipients of electronic benefits transfer (EBT) funds.

The suspects allegedly installed skimming devices on various point of sale terminals, such as gas station pumps and ATMs, to unlawfully access funds from victims' EBT cards.

These devices were capable of recording, storing, or transmitting data, and small cameras were used to capture customers entering their PIN numbers.

The stolen information was then used to withdraw funds or incur charges without the victims' consent.

On April 19, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Ilie-Sebastian-Laur Vasilescu in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Santa Ana, California. He was charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

What we don't know:

While the FBI has confirmed the suspects were last seen in Southern California, specific details regarding their exact locations and the timing of their sightings remain unknown.

What's next:

The FBI is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men to come forward. Individuals can contact the FBI Los Angeles Field Office at 310-477-6565, reach out to the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit tips online at www.tips.fbi.gov .