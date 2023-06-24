4 Marines killed in Downey rollover crash

New details have been released after four men were killed in an early morning rollover crash in Downey over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway and the 5 Freeway where they found the victims of the solo vehicle crash, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

All four of the victims were Marines based at Camp Pendleton and were identified as Rodrigo Zermeno Gomez, Daniel Nichols, Joshua Moore. The name of the fourth Marine will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

"These U.S. Marines will truly be missed. Our thoughts are with the friends and families who are grieving this loss," an official with the U.S. Marines said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the Nichols family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.