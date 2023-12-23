4 large snakes rescued from Santa Clarita strip mall fire

Four large, nonvenomous snakes were rescued from a strip mall fire in Santa Clarita overnight.

The fire broke out in the mall in the 25800 block of Tournament Road around 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The flames were put out just over 90 minutes later.

The fire damaged four units in the mall before it was put out.

Animal Control crews were called out to the mall after the crew found four nonvenomous snakes, including a five-foot boa constrictor, were rescued from one of the units.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.