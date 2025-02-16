4 injured after balcony collapses in Silver Lake

A balcony collapsed in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood Saturday night, injuring four people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The call came in reporting a technical rescue around 11:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Robinson Street near Marathon Street, officials said. The top-floor balcony broke down, damaging structures beneath it.

One person was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to authorities. A dog also on the balcony during the incident was not injured.

It's unclear what prompted the balcony to collapse.

No other information was immediately available.