4 found unconscious after apparent overdose at Anaheim party
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Four people were found unconscious outside an apartment building in Anaheim Sunday morning after apparently overdosing on drugs during a party, according to police.
Officers responded to a home near 1559 Benmore Lane just after 1 a.m. on a report of an emergency, City News Service reports.
"It looks like it was an overdose," Sgt. Armando Pardo said. "A white powdery substance."
The four people were hospitalized; their conditions are not known.
Their identities were not immediately released.
Around 30 people were found at the scene, police said.
Because the white powder was not identified, a large perimeter was cordoned off and a hazardous materials crew was called to collect the substance and make sure the area was safe.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.