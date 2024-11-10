Expand / Collapse search

4 found unconscious after apparent overdose at Anaheim party

By
Published  November 10, 2024 4:46pm PST
Anaheim
FOX 11
article

The Brief

    • Four people were found unconscious outside a party in Anaheim early Sunday. 
    • The four people suffered an apparent overdose, according to police. 
    • Their conditions are unknown.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Four people were found unconscious outside an apartment building in Anaheim Sunday morning after apparently overdosing on drugs during a party, according to police. 

Officers responded to a home near 1559 Benmore Lane just after 1 a.m. on a report of an emergency, City News Service reports. 

"It looks like it was an overdose," Sgt. Armando Pardo said. "A white powdery substance."

The four people were hospitalized; their conditions are not known. 

Their identities were not immediately released.

Around 30 people were found at the scene, police said.

Because the white powder was not identified, a large perimeter was cordoned off and a hazardous materials crew was called to collect the substance and make sure the area was safe.

No arrests have been made. 

The investigation is ongoing. 