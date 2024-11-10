4 found unconscious after apparent overdose at Anaheim party

article

The Brief Four people were found unconscious outside a party in Anaheim early Sunday. The four people suffered an apparent overdose, according to police. Their conditions are unknown.



Four people were found unconscious outside an apartment building in Anaheim Sunday morning after apparently overdosing on drugs during a party, according to police.

Officers responded to a home near 1559 Benmore Lane just after 1 a.m. on a report of an emergency, City News Service reports.

"It looks like it was an overdose," Sgt. Armando Pardo said. "A white powdery substance."

The four people were hospitalized; their conditions are not known.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Around 30 people were found at the scene, police said.

Because the white powder was not identified, a large perimeter was cordoned off and a hazardous materials crew was called to collect the substance and make sure the area was safe.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.