4 arrested after possible gang-related shooting in Orange County

The Brief Four people were arrested after a possible gang-related shooting in San Clemente. The incident is believed to be gang-related. There is no additional danger to the public, authorities said.



Four people were arrested in connection with a possible gang-related shooting in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff's Deputies.

What we know:

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of possible gunshots fired in the area of Calle Campana and Calle Canasta in San Clemente around 12:45 a.m., authorities said.

At the scene, deputies discovered shell casings and other evidence of a possible shooting.

A vehicle potentially linked to the crime was later found in Dana Point. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it yielded in San Juan Capistrano, where two individuals - one armed with a handgun - got out and ran away.

Both were arrested, along with two additional individuals who remained in the vehicle.

The incident is believed to be gang-related, authorities said.

Two handguns and several rounds of ammunition were recovered during the safety sweep following the brief foot chase.

What we don't know:

While deputies conducted safety sweeps of the area, no victims were located.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details about the suspects' motives or connections to the shooting have not been disclosed.

The identities of the suspects or charges they are facing were not released.

What's next:

The OCSD crime lab is currently processing evidence as the investigation continues.

Authorities said there appears to be no additional danger to the public related to this incident.