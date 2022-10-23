4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police

Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police.

The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral.

According to police, there was no funeral and the money collected was all part of a scam. The suspects were arrested for theft under false pretense.

Police are reminding the public to be cautious when giving money to strangers for medical expenses, funerals, or similar requests.

If you suspect this type of crime, you are urged to report it to the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550.