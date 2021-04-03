$30K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect who shot, killed woman in West Covina

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect/s that shot and killed a woman in West Covina, authorities announced Friday.

Gabriela De Haro-Perez was shot and killed on January 2, 2021, at the intersection of Amar Road and Azusa Ave. in West Covina at around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis is offering a $15,000 reward, along with another $15,000 from Perez's family and the community.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.