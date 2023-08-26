3 reality TV stars arrested overnight in metro Atlanta

article

Three reality stars were arrested in metro Atlanta late Friday night, according to Fulton County jail records.

35-year-old Erica Mena, 35-year-old Rodney Shaw (A.K.A. Zellswag) and 37-year-old Addie Richardson (A.K.A. Bambi Richardson) were booked into the Fulton County Jail. Kareem Cadet of Atlanta was also arrested.

Mena and Richardson are known for their appearances on the hit show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." Shaw appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and was involved in a brawl with a castmate in 2017.

Kareem Cadet appears to be a fashion designer, according to his social media accounts. His connection to the reality TV stars isn't known at this time.

It appears their arrests are related to an incident at a popular lounge in Buckhead.

Atlanta Police say they responded to Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road NE in Buckhead at approximately 11:40 p.m. Aug. 25 because of a dispute on the property. Upon arrival, the responding officer observed three patrons in a physical altercation with the security guards for the business. The responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to APD, but they became physically aggressive towards him.

Eventually, they were able to escort the group from the business and they were placed under arrest. According to APD, they had been asked several times to leave the lounge by security guards prior to the altercation.

All four have been charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officers. Mena and Shaw were also charged with simple battery and Mena was charged with simple battery against a police officer. Cadet was also charged with simple assault.

FOX 5 Atlanta has requested the full incident report and mug shots for those arrested.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.