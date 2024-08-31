3 people, including child, hospitalized after Eagle Rock crash

Three people, including a child, were critically injured after a crash in Eagle Rock Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, in the 1900 block of N. Avenue 51.

According to firefighters, the car had crashed into a building. Crews were able to pull the three people out of the wreckage and bring them to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

No other details were immediately available.