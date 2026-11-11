Alleged road rage incident ends in shooting in Santa Ana; Suspect still on the run

The Brief A driver was shot multiple times in a road rage attack on First Street near Lyon Street in Santa Ana. The victim’s condition was upgraded to stable Wednesday evening.



The details of a road rage attack in Santa Ana were still coming together Wednesday night, as police searched for the armed suspect.

What we know:

According to Santa Ana police, the victim was still seated in his car when another driver jumped out of his vehicle on First Street in Santa Ana and fired at the man, who was hit multiple times. Both vehicles were headed west on First, near Lyon Street.

Wednesday afternoon, the intersection was cordoned off as Santa Ana investigators searched for clues. People in apartments watched from their balconies. But nearly everyone said they did not witness the shooting.

Wednesday evening, the victim’s condition was upgraded to stable.

What we don't know:

The attacker was only described as a male Hispanic adult. If you have any information, call Santa Ana police.