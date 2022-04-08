3 killed after car plows into tree in fiery East LA crash

Three people were killed in a fiery crash in East Los Angeles overnight, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a black sedan was traveling eastbound on Olympic Boulevard when it veered onto a sidewalk near South Herbert Avenue. After veering onto the sidewalk, the vehicle crashed into a tree around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The car immediately caught fire upon impact. CHP said the driver of a big rig was one of the first people at the scene and attempted to knock down the flames with a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived.

Firefighters attempted to pull the victims from the wreckage. However, they were pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash.

No further information was released.

