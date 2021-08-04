3 killed, 2 injured in fiery Burbank crash

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Burbank late Tuesday night, officials said. The collision is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run.

First responders were called to North Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive just before midnight. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered two people had been ejected from one vehicle and one person was trapped inside a vehicle that was on fire, a Burbank Police Department spokesman said. The third vehicle in the crash was "partially broken in half."

Authorities pronounced three people dead at the scene and two others were rushed to a local trauma center. The conditions of those who survived are unknown.

Glenoaks Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

CNS contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.