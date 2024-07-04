3 injured in La Puente fireworks show mishap, explosion
LA PUENTE, Calif. - Three technicians were injured Wednesday night due to a "misfire and explosion" during the La Puente Fortunate Jimenez Fireworks Show.
According to officials, a pyrotechnic technician was seriously injured, while two other technicians suffered minor injuries.
"Our hearts are heavy," the city of La Puente said in response. "We ask for your thoughts and support for their families during this challenging time."
The cause remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.