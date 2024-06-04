3 injured in Encino crash involving LAPD cruiser

article

Three people were injured in a crash involving an LAPD cruiser in Encino Tuesday.

It happened after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Balboa and Burbank boulevards. Three cars were involved in the crash. Images from SkyFOX showed a white two-door car with minor front end damage, a red four-door car that had collided with a light pole, and an LAPD cruiser with massive front-end damage.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department had to extricate two people from the cars with hydraulic tools, according to spokesperson Nicholas Prange, but didn't say from which cars the victims were pulled.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Paramedics took three people to a trauma center in critical condition, while a third person declined transport to the hospital.

Details on the three victims weren't immediately available, and it wasn't immediately clear if an LAPD officer was injured in the crash.