Idaho middle school shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 student in custody

A shooting at a middle school in Idaho left multiple people injured, and a male student was taken into custody, authorities said.



The shooting was reported Thursday morning at Rigby Middle School in a small city located just outside of Idaho Falls. Two students and a custodian were hurt, according to the Associated Press.



Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.



"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."



Police were called to the school around 9:15 a.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.



Students at the school were evacuated to a nearby high school, local reports said.

Rigby Middle School has more than 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events," Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. "Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation."



The attack appeared to be Idaho's second school shooting, according to the AP. In 1999, a student at a high school in Notus fired a shotgun several times. No one was hit by the bullets, but a student was injured by ricocheting debris from the first shell, the news outlet reported.



This story was reported from Cincinnati.