3 Idaho National Guard personnel killed in Black Hawk crash

Three Idaho National Guard pilots have been killed after the Black Hawk helicopter they were traveling in crashed Tuesday night, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. during a routine training flight near Boise. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, its commander, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy."

Military officials last made contact with the helicopter around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. An Emergency Transmitter Locator device onboard was activated around 8 p.m.

The Idaho National Guard found the wreckage and personnel early this morning, south of Lucky Peak.

"The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation will begin promptly," officials said in the statement.

