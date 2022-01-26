3 hospitalized after car plows into Los Feliz restaurant

Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle plowed into a restaurant in Los Feliz, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to an area near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at the popular HomeState restaurant that serves up Texas-inspired cuisine.

The LAFD said the two victims, believed to be customers, were struck when a car slammed into the restaurant. Fire officials say the car traveled at least five feet into the building.

It is unclear if the two were dining indoors or outdoors at this stage of the investigation.

The two victims and the driver were all taken to a regional trauma center by LAFD paramedics.

The pedestrians, identified only as a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were listed in serious condition. The 84-year-old driver’s condition is unknown.

Those who were inside the two-story building that contains apartments above the restaurant, as well as a retail store, were temporarily moved outdoors.

No further information was immediately released.

