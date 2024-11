article

An oil spill on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena shut down two lanes, causing a major traffic backup for the Monday evening commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 2:30 p.m, two lanes on the westbound freeway by Lake Avenue were closed as crews worked to clear the road hazard on November 11.

The roads remained closed as of 8 p.m. Monday.

No other details were immediately released.