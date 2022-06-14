More than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon leggings found in Orange County apartment

Over a dozen boxes containing stolen Lululemon merchandise worth over $200,000 was recovered from a La Habra apartment in what the athleisure company is calling the largest recovery of stolen merchandise in its history.

According to CHP, investigators with Border Division's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce intercepted a shipment from Ohio containing three large boxes of stolen Lululemon merchandise and posed as delivery drivers to gain entry into the apartment.

At the home, investigators noticed several other similar boxes, prompting them to obtain a search warrant based on their observations and other evidence.

Officials said 16 total boxes - each filled with stolen Lululemon leggings - were recovered. A total 1,861 stolen items were seized and inventoried with a retail value of $203,688.

Authorities said the merchandise was stolen from various Lululemon stores across the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

The apartment residents have told authorities they did not know what was inside the boxes.

The investigation remains ongoing.