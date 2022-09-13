Man arrested for 13-year-old boy's sexual assault in Glendale; witnesses sought

article

Authorities are looking for any witnesses who may have been present during the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy in Glendale to come forward with information as they continue to investigate the case.

It happened on Aug. 31 at a donut shop in the 600 block of W. Glenaoaks Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect, 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, walked behind the victim and pinched his butt. A witness saw what happened and stepped in to protect the child, authorities said. Bystanders confronted Lalezarzadeh, who immediately left the restaurant.

Police located Lalezarzadeh and arrested him for charges including lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old.

Authorities said any witnesses who intervened that day - especially the two men who stepped in and confronted Lalezarzadeh - are urged to come forward as their statements "are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect."

If you were a witness to this crime or similar crimes related to this suspect, please contact the Glendale Police Department by calling (818) 548-4911.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 MOBILE APP," or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.