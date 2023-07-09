2 women shot on 14 Fwy in Palmdale: CHP

Two women suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while riding in a vehicle on the 14 Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday.

The women arrived at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center at about 4:05 p.m. Saturday to notify hospital staff that they had been shot while riding in a white Volkswagen Jetta on the northbound freeway, north of Avenue S, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene after the shooting, CHP Officer April Elliott said. Authorities did not immediately have a description of the shooter's vehicle.

The CHP's Antelope Valley area office urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 661-948-8541 or 323-259-3200.