2 thrown from cars in wild West LA crash

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a terrifying crash in West Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Westwood and Olympic boulevards.

When first responders arrived, they found two cars had crashed into a wall surrounding a parking lot. Video from the Citizen app showed two cars with massive front end damage had crashed through the divider.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were thrown from the cars, though it was not clear which cars each of them were thrown from.

Paramedics brought two people to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.