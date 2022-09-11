2 teens shot and killed at Lincoln Heights carnival identified

The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed two teenagers during a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Workman Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

At some point during the street fair, a fight broke out and ended when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the two victims, later identified as Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17. The suspect immediately ran away from the scene and their description has not been released.

LAPD investigators said one of the victims died at the spot, while the second victim to tried to run away. However, he collapsed and was declared dead at the scene by authorities.

The shooting is considered brazen due to the number of people who were around.

"You’ve got hundreds of people in a very concentrated area and shots are being fired, so obviously, it’s concerning to everybody," Lt. Ryan Rabbett with LAPD’s Homicide Division said.

It was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.