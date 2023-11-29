2 sought in theft at Westlake Village Costco

Authorities need your help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a woman's purse at Costco in Westlake Village.

According to authorities, the two suspects were seen on surveillance video following the woman while she was inside the store on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two suspects are wanted in connection with a theft at the Costco in Westlake Village on Nov. 18, 2023. / LASD

While at the checkout counter, the victim noticed her wallet was missing from her purse and notified authorities. Shortly afterward, the victim reported fraudulent activity on her stolen credit cards, which were being used at the local Target.

Video shows the suspects getting into a Hyundai Accent and leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).