2 shot at chicken restaurant in South LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
A man and a woman were hospitalized after a shooting at a Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant in South Los Angeles Wednesday. Police are searching for two suspects.

LOS ANGELES - Two people were shot at a fried chicken restaurant in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon and police said they're searching for two suspects.

Reports of the shooting at the Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant on Western Avenue came in just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

Two people — a 50-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man — were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Police are searching for two suspects, seen driving a white Jeep Cherokee west on 45th Street.

No other information was immediately available.