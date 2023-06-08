2 brothers shot and killed in apparent Lancaster robbery; suspects on the run

Two men were shot and killed in an apparent robbery in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a motel in the 44000 block of Sierra Highway. The motel is said to be notorious for crime and prostitution.

Upon arrival, a man was pronounced dead in one of the motel rooms and a second person shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both people killed were identified as brothers in their 20s, according to family members FOX 11 spoke with at the scene. Sheriff's investigators say one of the brothers lived at America's Best Inn and Suites.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a robbery, Lt. Omar Camacho discounted the idea that this was a drug deal gone bad.

As of Thursday morning, officials have not given descriptions of the suspects.