2 Powerball tickets worth just under $1 million sold in California; No $1.4B winner

As the nation awaits the winner of the now-$1.7 billion Powerball lottery jackpot, someone in California may be $980,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Wednesday night, two tickets worth $984,594 were sold within the state. One ticket was sold at an Albertsons on Highway 58 in Bakersfield while the second ticket worth the same amount was sold at a State Bros grocery store on Arlington Avenue in Riverside.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $1.4 billion. Below were the winning numbers for the Sept. 3 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

3, 16, 29, 61, 69. PB: 22

The drawing for the grand ol' $1.7 billion jackpot will be held on Saturday, September 6 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 600 millions reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

