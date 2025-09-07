2 Powerball tickets worth $1.5 million sold in California

The $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot tickets may have been sold, but two people in California may be $1.5 million richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Saturday night, two tickets worth $1,564,348 were sold in the state. One ticket was sold at a Love's travel shop on Tehachapi, an area 40-plus miles north of Lancaster. The other ticket was sold at a Circle K in Dublin, California.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $1.8 billion. Below were the winning numbers for the Sept. 6 drawing:

11, 23, 44, 61, 62. PB: 17.

The drawing for the now-reset $20 million jackpot will be held on Monday, September 8 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.