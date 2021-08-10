2 people seriously hurt in shooting in Inglewood

article

Two people are fighting for their lives at the hospital after a shooting in Inglewood Tuesday.

The Inglewood Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of North La Brea Avenue and Centinela Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers at the scene found a badly damaged car nearby but police are not sure what the vehicle's involvement was in the violent incident.

As of Tuesday night, no suspects have been identified in the shooting.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.