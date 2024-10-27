2 men shot to death at Hawthorne party

The Brief Two men are dead after they were fatally shot at a party in Hawthorne. The male suspect went into the backyard of a home and began shooting, authorities said. The suspect has not been apprehended.



A homicide investigation is underway after two men were shot to death at a party in Hawthorne overnight.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West El Segundo Boulevard.

The two men were found in the rear alley of a home in the area. Both suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation revealed a male suspect went into the backyard of the home where the party was being held and began shooting. He ran away from the scene. A suspect description was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.