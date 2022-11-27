2 pedestrians killed in San Bernardino County crash by suspected DUI driver

One person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, and other charges after allegedly hitting and killing two pedestrians in Bloomington.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 3:46 p.m. in the area near Hawthorne Avenue and Palm Lane.

Officials said the suspect, Josue Navarro, was driving a Chevy Silverado eastbound on Hawthorne when he collided with a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne east of Palm. That parked car then collided into three pedestrians who were walking nearby, authorities said.

The two victims who died are described as an adult and a child. Both died from their injuries at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Navarro was arrested for suspicion of DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.

