2 killed in shooting in Montecito Heights

article

Two people were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

No other information was immediately available. LAPD is still investigating.