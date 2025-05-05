2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in South LA

Two people were killed in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 5:11 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Vermont Avenue.

Police initially reported it was a hit-and-run crash after the driver of one of the cars involved allegedly ran away from the scene.

Authorities later clarified that the driver and a passenger involved in the collision were taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Both victims died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.