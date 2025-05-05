2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Two people were killed in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The three-vehicle crash happened around 5:11 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Vermont Avenue.
Police initially reported it was a hit-and-run crash after the driver of one of the cars involved allegedly ran away from the scene.
Authorities later clarified that the driver and a passenger involved in the collision were taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Both victims died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.