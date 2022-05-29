2 hospitalized in shooting near Marina del Rey bar

Two people were hospitalized - including an innocent bystander - after a shooting near a bar in Marina del Rey overnight.

It happened across the street from Fin & Feathers in the corner of Del Rey and Washington Boulevard.

According to police, a physical altercation between two people resulted in gunfire. One victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

An innocent bystander was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were immediately available.