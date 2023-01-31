2 French bulldogs, Boxer puppy stolen in LA

Authorities are searching for three dogs stolen from their owners in Los Angeles recently, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In three separate bulletins, the LAPD detailed the grand thefts of Dodger, a 1-year-old French bulldog, and Havoc, also a French bulldog, as well as the theft of Boxer puppy Rocker, who was stolen during a burglary.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission Area Burglary Detectives at (818) 838-9882.