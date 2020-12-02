2 dead following hazmat situation at Vernon food processing plant

Two people died following a hazmat situation at a Vernon food processing plant on Tuesday.

The two individuals, who have not been publically identified, were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after becoming unconscious.

Hazmat teams were investigating a possible substance leak. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told FOX 11 on Wednesday that nitrogen was discovered.

Breathing pure nitrogen is deadly. Unconsciousness can occur within one or two breaths, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. to the plant in the area of East 44th Street and Downey Avenue, according to the fire department.

Both Vernon and Los Angeles County hazmat teams were sent to the scene to investigate, according to the department.

Advertisement

CNS contributed to this report.