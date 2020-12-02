Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

2 dead following hazmat situation at Vernon food processing plant

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Vernon
FOX 11

VERNON, Calif. - Two people died following a hazmat situation at a Vernon food processing plant on Tuesday.

The two individuals, who have not been publically identified, were taken to a hospital Tuesday night after becoming unconscious.

Hazmat teams were investigating a possible substance leak. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told FOX 11 on Wednesday that nitrogen was discovered.

Breathing pure nitrogen is deadly. Unconsciousness can occur within one or two breaths, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. to the plant in the area of East 44th Street and Downey Avenue, according to the fire department.

Both Vernon and Los Angeles County hazmat teams were sent to the scene to investigate, according to the department.

CNS contributed to this report.