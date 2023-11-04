LAPD officer and passenger killed, 3 more injured in Northridge crash by alleged drunk driver in BMW

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer and his passenger were killed in a crash in Northridge early Saturday morning. Officers said the crash was triggered by an allegedly drunk driver who ran a red light.

Authorities identified Officer Darrell Cunningham of the department's West L.A. division as the off-duty officer killed in the crash.

The alleged drunk driver was going over 100 miles per hour behind the wheel of a black, four-door BMW, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a press conference.

Los Angeles firefighters were called to 18101 W. Roscoe Blvd., east of Louise Ave., just after 1 a.m.

Officials found three people trapped inside their vehicles and one car lodged into a building near a damaged fire hydrant, according to LAPD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

An off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was also a passenger in the back seat of Cunningham's white Infinity, and was one of those injured in the crash, authorities said.

Paramedics pronounced two victims, the LAPD officer and a passenger, dead at the scene. Fire crews freed the three other trapped victims and took them to the hospital. Officials said those three are in serious condition. The BMW driver was one of those injured.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.

According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Moore said Cunningham, who had just less than five years on the job, was survived by a fiancée, a 3-year-old son and a 6-year-old son.