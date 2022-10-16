Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated October 17, 2022 7:05AM
2 arrested in Lancaster shooting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two people were in custody after four people were wounded in a shooting in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. 

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.

When officials entered the apartment complex around 5:45 p.m., they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported three of the gunshot victims to area hospitals, while one other was brought in a private vehicle, according to the LASD. All four had what LASD called "non-life-threatening" injuries.

The department had initially reported that five people had been shot, but said later Sunday night that just four people were shot.

The names of the suspects and the victims have not been released. 

No other information was immediately available.