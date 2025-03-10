2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Ontario bar

The Brief Julian Pulido and Clifford Lavoy have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hesperia man. It happened outside the Firewater Bar and Grill in Ontario on March 4, following an argument. Pulido faces a murder charge, while Lavoy is charged as an accessory.



Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hesperia man at an Ontario bar last week.

What we know:

The incident happened on March 4 just after 2 a.m. outside the Firewater Bar and Grill located at 1528 West Holt Boulevard.

According to police, the suspects - 35-year-old Julian Pulido of San Bernardino and 51-year-old Clifford Lavoy of Montclair - got into an argument with the victim at the bar.

That's when Pulido allegedly shot the victim, who died at the scene.

Pulido and Lavoy left the scene before police arrived.

Pulido was arrested in Bakersfield, while Lavoy was taken into custody in Whittier.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive behind the argument and shooting remain unclear.

The identity of the victim was not released.

What's next:

Pulido faces a murder charge while Lavoy was booked as an accessory to the crime.

Ontario detectives are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more evidence and witness statements.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Fries at 909-408-1761 or the non-emergency line at 909-986-6711. Anonymous tips can be submitted through WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.