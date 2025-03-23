2 arrested following child sex abuse investigation in Riverside County

The Brief William Thomas Trader, a registered sex offender, was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated sexual assault of a minor. A second suspect, Merriam Dogillo, was identified and arrested in New York on March 6. She is awaiting extradition to Riverside County to face charges.



Two suspects allegedly involved in the ongoing sexual abuse of a minor were arrested by Riverside detectives following a two-month investigation, according to police.

What we know:

On January 2, 2025, detectives initiated an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor that had been occurring for several years.

The primary suspect, 55-year-old William Thomas Trader, was arrested shortly after being identified. Trader, a registered sex offender with a prior conviction, was booked into Riverside County jail on charges including aggravated sexual assault of a minor and lewd acts upon a child under 10.

A second suspect, 46-year-old Merriam Dogillo, was identified and found to have relocated out of California. An arrest warrant was issued, and Dogillo was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in New York on March 6, 2025. She is awaiting extradition to Riverside County, where she faces multiple counts of sex abuse against a minor.

What they're saying:

Captain Chad Milby, overseeing the police department’s Investigations Division, stated, "Through the meticulous work done by our investigators and METRO team, we were able to identify and arrest two individuals for horrific crimes against children. These arrests were the result of extensive collaboration with various units within the police department, victim advocacy organizations, and child protection services."

What's next:

Dogillo is awaiting extradition to Riverside County, where she will face charges.