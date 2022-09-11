Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials

article

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal.

According to authorities, the girl was walking home when the suspect grabbed her from behind and tried to pull her into his car. During the struggle, the girl was able to escape and run home. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Christian Daniel Arreola of Coachella, was arrested four days later at his home in the 85400 block of Heather Lane.

Arreola was arrested on charges of kidnapping with the intent of committing a sexual act and committing an assault with the intent of committing a sexual act.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information on this incident to contact Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8950. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867.