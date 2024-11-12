19-year-old arrested in shooting death of another teen at Anaheim park

article

The Brief Samuel Galeno, 19, is accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy at a park in Anaheim. The deadly shooting happened at John Marshall Park on Nov. 10. The motive remains under investigation.



A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a park in Anaheim.

It happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at John Marshall Park located in the 2000 block of West La Palma Avenue, according to police.

An investigation revealed the suspect, Samuel Galeno, was with a group at the park when they confronted the victim. Galeno allegedly shot the boy at least once. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not released.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Galeno's home and he was arrested the following day.

Galeno was booked into the Anaheim Detention Center for murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.