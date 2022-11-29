19-month-old girl abducted by mom out of Winnetka: LAPD

article

Police in Winnetka are searching for a 19-month-old girl they say was abducted by her mom.

Kyra Mangayayam was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of Keswick Street in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the baby girl was taken by her mother, Diana Robles, who does not have custody rights.

Kyra is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She's about 2 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 35 pounds. According to police she was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, red pants and white socks with pink toes.

Her mother, Robles, is Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She's approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen in a gray sweater, black pants, and black shoes. She drives a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with the license plate number 9ARV684.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Robles or baby Kyra are asked to call Detectives at 818-756-3252. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips through www.lacrimestoppers.org.